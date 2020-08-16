Image Source : TWITTER/DILIP KUMAR Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsaan and Aslam Khan admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's younger brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan have been tested positive for the coronavirus.and have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. Both have been admitted under Dr. Jalil Parkar.

Earlier, Dilip Kumar penned a beautiful poem requesting fans to stay indoors and save lives amid the coronavirus crisis. The 97-year-old actor shared a four-line poem on Twitter urging everyone to follow the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote a four-line poem which read, "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi"

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

Born in 1922, Dilip Kumar's real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan. His career started in 1944 when he met actress Devika Rani. She was the owner of Bombay Talkies who hired him on a pay of Rs. 1250 per year. She was the one who requested the actor to change his name to Dilip Kumar. Later, she offered him Jwar Bhata in 1944 and this was how the Hindi cinema got one of its finest gems.

After that, there was no looking back for the actor. He ruled the silver screens for more than six decades and gave many blockbusters. Dilip sahab developed his own style of acting due to which he was fondly called as Tragedy King by his fans.

