Dilip Kumar recalls fond memories of ancestral house in Peshawar: Received my first lessons in story telling

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar on Thursday went down the memory lane, recalling his fond memories with his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts at his ancestral house in Peshawar. Recently, the provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa decided to purchase the actor's ancestral property in order to preserve the historic buildings. Sharing the memories of the golden days he spent in the house with his fans, Dilip Kumar said that he got his first storytelling lesson there from his mother, which further helped him in choosing scripts.

Dilip Kumar tweeted, "I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face."

He said, "I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone."

In another tweet, Dilip Kumar revealed that his Bollywood career is shaped up like the way it has because of the stories he heard from his mother. He tweeted, "I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. Very day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles"

Fans of the veteran actor also shared pictures of his ancestral house in Pakistan after he requested them to share more. He also thanked those who posted the pictures online. "Thank you everybody for sharing the lovely house pictures upon request," he wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dilip Kumar shared another beautiful picture with wife Saira Banu on his Twitter. Twinning in pink, the actor wrote, "Pink. Favorite shirt. God's mercy upon all of us." In the snapshot, the 97-year-old thespian can be seen wearing a pink collar-less shirt. Saira matches his colour scheme with an embroidered pink kurta and dupatta of the same hue. The picture shows the couple holding hands in a garden.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The couple has been in isolation since March due to COVID19 scare. The veteran actor lost both his younger brother to Covid this year. Dilip Kumar is best known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

