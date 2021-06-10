Image Source : TWITTER/DILIP KUMAR Dilip Kumar health update: Actor to remain in hospital, to be discharged tomorrow

Dilip Kumar health update: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here due to breathlessness, is stable and will continue to remain in the hospital today, the actor's family friend said. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Sunday.

Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure on Wednesday.

The veteran actor was initially set to be discharged on Thursday but family friend Faisal Farooqui said it has been decided to let Kumar rest for a day at the hospital. "He is stable and he is resting at the hospital. There was an option to be discharged today but the family and the doctors decided that we should let him rest one more day in the hospital," he said.

On Monday, Saira Banu had updated fans about Dilip Kumar's health and asked fans and well wishers to keeep him in their prayers. Sharing the first picture of the legendary actor from the hospital, Banu requested everyone to stay away from rumours spreading on social media.

“Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

The Hindi cinema veteran, whose career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up. Kumar's last big screen appearance was the 1998 film "Qila”.

