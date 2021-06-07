Image Source : TWITTER/DILIPKUMAR Dilip Kumar Health Update: Actor stable, decision on discharge to be taken after reports, says Saira Banu

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday after experiencing episodes of breathlessness, is stable and has gone through a couple of tests. The 98-year-old star was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility around 8.30 AM. His wife and actress Saira Banu told IndiaTV that he is being given oxygen in between but his health is fine. Further, she revealed that the decision of his discharge from the hospital will be taken only after his test reports are looked upon by the doctors. The latest health update was also shared on actor's Twitter handle and read, "Update at 11:45am. Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab. Will update regularly."

There were a lot of rumours related to his death doing rounds on social media. The same were rubbished by Banu through a Twitter post made on Dilip Kumar's official handle. "Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah," the latest update on Kumar's official Twitter handle read. The post also included an appeal to fans and followers to stay away from speculation. "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards," it stated.

Have a look at the same here:

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is monitoring the condition of the actor, said Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support. "He was feeling breathless, his oxygen was getting low, so he is on oxygen support. He has bilateral pleural effusion, which we are monitoring closely," he told PTI. According to Parkar, bilateral pleural effusion refers to the collection of fluid in the thin cavity which acts as a buffer between the lung and inner chest wall.

As soon as the news of his hospitalization came, a lot of fans as well as celebs took to social media and prayed for his well-being. One amongst those was veteran star Dharmendra Deol also urged fans to pray for his health. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 85-year-old star shared a candid throwback picture that captured him sitting with Dilip and his wife Saira Banu.

Along with the priceless throwback picture, he wrote, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi, ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka," using folded hands emoticon.

On Sunday, the 'Apne' actor posted a rare monochrome picture from his young days. The throwback picture saw Dharmendra hugging Dilip while they both posed for the camera. "Maalik se Dua keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen," he wrote alongside the picture.

Kumar, who made acting debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.

-Inputs by Atul Singh