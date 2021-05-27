Dilip Joshi aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jhethalal thanks fans for their love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILIP JOSHI Dilip Joshi

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" fame actor Dilip Joshi was one of top trends on social media platforms recently. The actor, who plays the popular character Jethalal Gada in the sitcom turned a year older on Wednesday and his fans made sure to make the day extra special for him. He was showered with immense love by netizens who had shared birthday wishes for him and floated memes featuring his on-screen avatar of Jethalal.

Adored by such a warm response, the actor took to social media to thank fans for their love and wishes on his birthday the day before. Thanking fans for their wishes, Joshi shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday where he can be seen laughing at the camera with a piece of chocolate cake in his hand.

Along with the photo, the actor wrote: "Here's some cake, for each and everyone of you, for not just taking the time out to wish me, but for also sharing all the lovely clips, artwork and photos. It makes me feel reassured that there is plenty of love left for us to spread. May God give us the strength to emerge out of these dark times soon and make us all receive the love that we all need and deserve. Stay strong everyone, and thanks again!"

For the unversed, airing for almost 13 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom with a loyal fan base. The show has starred Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

-- with IANS inputs