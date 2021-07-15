Did Zoya Akhtar hint at 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' sequel?

Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
Zoya Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' turned 10 on Thursday, and the filmmaker marked the occasion sharing a picture of the blue convertible car that featured in the multistarrer hit. It was her caption on the Instagram post that excited fans, because it seems to hint at a sequel.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2021 18:46 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@STFUPLEASEEEE

Zoya Akhtar's "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" turned 10 on Thursday, and the filmmaker marked the occasion sharing a picture of the blue convertible car that featured in the multistarrer hit. It was her caption on the Instagram post that excited fans, because it seems to hint at a sequel.

"Time To Take The Car Out Again #znmd #10years #blueconvertible #spanishsky #ontheroad #onlyhappymemories #wheredidthetimego Thank You to the best Cast and Crew EVAH!" wrote Zoya Akhtar.

The picture uploaded is of the 1949 Buick super convertible blue, loaded on a crane truck.

The road trip coming-of-age drama "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" released on July 15, 2011. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Farhan Akhtar went onto become a hit and is regarded as one of Zoya's most accomplished works.

Several among Zoya's Bollywood friends and colleagues commented on her post. Hrithik Roshan commented: "Hahaha yeah baby!"

Katrina Kaif wrote: "Amazing." Sonakshi Sinha commented with a heart emoji.

Karan Johar wrote: "What a beautiful film Zo!! One of my all time favourites."

