Did Rhea return to Sushant's home on June 12, fans wonder after viral post

An Instagram post of actress Rhea Chakraborty posing with a cake has raised questions on her claims of not seeing her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after June 8, when she reportedly left his house. The post is dated June 12 and has gone viral. Fans claim the picture, where Rhea poses with a mango cake, is from Sushant's house. Since the start, Rhea has claimed that she moved out of the late actor's house on June 8, and didn't meet him since then.

It is being claimed that the actress had taken to her Instagram Stories to post photos of herself with the cake by a window. She also tagged Shruti Modi in the post.

An Instagram handle, thehomemadesunshine, also shared the picture on June 12, with the caption: "So glad that u like it @rhea_chakraborty!! Makes us so Happy!!!"

Now, Sushant's fans are questioning Rhea's previous claims.

"Does this mean that she was back on 12th after meetu di left? CCTV footage from 8-14 should be checked to confirm this," one user shared.

One wrote: "Guys see the time of post 12 June she told that she left SSR house on 8 june. And a news Channel claims that these pics were taken at SSR house."

"This is 100% SSR house, you can go and check rhea's account and check 3 June post," one wrote.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life.

Many conflicting theories have emerged since then, adding to the mystery. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has been accused by the late actor's father of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges. The case has now been transferred to the CBI.

