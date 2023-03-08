Did Ranbir Kapoor get Anubhav Bassi's scenes cut in Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar? Comedian answers | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEABASSI Did Ranbir get Anubhav Bassi's scenes cut in TJMM?

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar was released today, March 8. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. It marks the big Bollywood debut of renowned stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who has a massive fan following already. During the trailer launch, Bassi alleged that Ranbir had cut his scenes from the film. Now, in an exclusive interview with India TV, the comedian has clarified the matter.

The comedian-turned-actor was quizzed about his statement that Ranbir got his scenes removed from the movie. To this, Bassi clarified that it was nothing and he was telling this to Luv Ranjan since he was given less screen time in the trailer. Bassi added that he accused the filmmaker of intentionally cutting his scenes.

The standup comic also said that the TJMM team was sitting together before the trailer launch and needed a light-hearted topic for some banter. Bassi further said that the cast thought they could joke about this topic. He even mentioned that they planned to blame each other and improvise around this scene-chopping drama on stage during the launch.

Next, Bassi was asked about his sudden transition into acting. He said he got a call from filmmaker Luv Ranjan. The comedian revealed that the director approached him about a role, and while Bassi admitted that he is not an actor, the director stressed that it is his responsibility to make the comedian act. The 32-year-old comedian added that he told the director that he will put in his best efforts, but how he would act would be the director's responsibility. And that's how the Bassi joined the cast of the romantic comedy.

Watch the full interview here:

Bassi was then questioned about the pressure he felt when signing the contract for the film. He revealed that he signed the film in just ten minutes. While he talked to the filmmaker for an hour, the discussion on the film and his role only lasted for about ten minutes. For the next 50 minutes, they just chatted about their personal lives and other things, the comedian shared.

Speaking about the film, the Luv Ranjan directorial serves the perfect recipe for comedy, romance, separation, and family drama. The initial reception of the rom-com is positive. It is produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films. The soundtrack of the film is composed by Pritam and all the songs are huge hits.

Also read: Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's last rom-com is loaded with comedy; Shraddha impresses

Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Prediction: Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor's to soar high on Day 1

Latest Entertainment News