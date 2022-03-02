Did Kanye West confirm dating Chaney Jones? Rapper shares FIRST pic with Kim Kardashian's look-alike

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kanye West and Chaney Jones

Kanye West is again ruling the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Chaney Jones, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's look-alike. American rapper and songwriter was recently spotted on a shopping spree with Chaney Jones in Miami, which fuelled the rumoured relationship. Now, Ye has shared the first Instagram post with Jones. He posted a screengrab of a report which claimed Kanye's new relationship with Jones was going strong. Captioning it, West added a heart emoji. In the picture, the duo looked stunning in all-black outfits.

The post soon received a comment from Jones where she wrote, "My love" alongside fingers crossed emoji.

Earlier, Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chaney dropped a selfie with Kanye. In the picture, Kim's look-alike could be seen in a black tank top with matching shades with Kanye posing behind her in a black jacket.

Meanwhile, West and Jones have been spending a lot of time together, most recently at Nobu Malibu. She also attended his live 'Donda 2' concert in Miami earlier this week, according to TMZ. However, amid their romance, the rapper has continued to court Kardashian, even sending her a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day.

He was also in an open relationship with Julia Fox for a few months before they broke up earlier this month. West's day out with Jones comes after Kardashian recently pleaded with the judge to sign off on her divorce from the 'Jeen-yuhs' star after he objected to her demands.