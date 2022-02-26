Did Jubin Nautiyal-Nikita Dutta just confirm their relationship in THIS mushy post? Fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Earlier, Jubin Nautiyal was snapped in Mumbai along with actress Nikita Dutta.

Fans claim that it is Jubin in the picture

Amid the ongoing dating rumours of Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta, the Kabir Singh actress shared a murky picture of a person sitting on the mountain with his/her back to the camera on her Instagram account on Saturday (February 26). It is hard to make out who is there in the picture as it is hazy and a little dark. However, fans were quick to comment that it is none other than singer Jubin Nautiyal. Sharing the picture, Nikita wrote in the caption, "I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains, followed with two red heart emojis."

What caught everyone's attention was Jubin Nautiyal's sweet comment on the post. He wrote, "Dint you forget your heart here as well" and added a red heart emoji.

The rumoured couple's social media exchange in the form of mushy comments has left their fans super excited. They expressed their desire to see the duo together. However, some of them also feared that this is their way of promoting their new project. One of the users wrote, "What a surprise." Another said, "I just hope this is not for a music video promotion." Confirming that it's Jubin Nautiyal in the picture, one of them wrote, "It’s jubin in the picture." "Somebody please tell me is it true," wrote another.

Meanwhile, both Jubin and Nikita have been tight-lipped about their relationship. Recently, the duo was spotted spending some time together in a restaurant in Mumbai. The pictures of the stars went viral on social media, adding fire to the spark. In one of the pictures, Jubin was also seen hugging Nikita before they left the restaurant.

On the work front, Jubin Nautiya's new romantic single 'Dil Pe Zakhm' featuring actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and Kashika Kapoor was released on January 28. On the other hand, Nikita Dutta will next be seen in Rocket Gang with Aditya Seal.