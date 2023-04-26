Did Gulshan Devaiah confirm Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia's affair? Actor says ‘Meri Tamannaah toh…’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gulshan Devaiah confirms Vijay & Tamannaah's affair?

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia had been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. They have been seen together on multiple occasions. While they have not made their purported romance public, Vijay's co-star, actor Gulshan Devaiah, teased him about Tamannaah in a subtle way.

On Wednesday, Vijay posted a teaser video of his upcoming series, Dahaad. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vijay wrote, "Here’s a sneak peak into Dahaad! Dahaad on Prime Video. Trailer out on May 3." Actor Gulshan Devaiah took to the comment section to hinted at Vijay & Tamannaah's romance. He wrote, "Meri Tammannah toh tu tha… achcha dhokha diya hai tune mujhe. Thank God meri izzat nai luti… nai toh... hey Ram."

While Vijay has not yet reacted to Gulshan's statement, many fans assumed he was hinting at their romance.

Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia's romance rumours continue to make headlines. On Monday, the two were seen leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai. They were said to be on a dinner date. They also smiled at the paparazzi as they drove back home in their car.

For the unversed, the pair initially sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing in Goa on New Year's Eve. Their kissing video went viral on social media. After the video prompted dating rumours, the two appeared together at an award show. The two have remained silent and have chosen not to make any comments about it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Darlings. He is set to star in Dahaad which will release on Prime Video on May 12. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. He also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor.

On the other hand, Tamannah was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'. Tamannaah has Rajinikanth's Jailor in her kitty.

