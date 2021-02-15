Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi Wedding: Couple looks like a dream together; see pics

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi Wedding: The couple looks like a dream together; see pics

Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony here on Monday. The couple got married as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence. The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

For the occasion, Mirza wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta, and tied her hair in a neat bun. Rekhi, who is in his mid-thirties, chose a white kurta pajama and teamed it with a beige turban. Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the photographers. Mirza also distributed sweets to the media waiting outside the venue.

Earlier in the day, Dia Mirza took to her social media and gave us a glimpse of her beautiful Mehendi. Her Mehendi had intricate floral design detailing. She wrote 'PYAR' alongside the picture.

Dia also had her pre-wedding celebrations. A picture of Dia wearing a 'bride-to-sash' is also surfacing the internet.

This is Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019. Vaibhav Rekhi was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter as well.