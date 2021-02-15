Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding festivities begin; actress flaunts mehendi | see pics

Actress Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. The actress took to her social media and gave us a glimpse of her beautiful Mehendi. Her Mehendi had intricate floral design detailing. She wrote 'PYAR' alongside the picture.

As per media reports, Dia and Vaibhav will have an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told PTI.

Earlier, Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan who is related to Vaibhav shared a picture of the pre-wedding party. Sharing the picture on social media account, Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you."

A picture of Dia wearing a 'bride-to-sash' is also surfacing the internet.

This would be Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019. Vaibhav Rekhi was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter as well.

On the professional front, Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial "Thappad" starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.