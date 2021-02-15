Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding celebrations begin, Aditi Rao Hydari and other celebs arrive

Wedding celebrations of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are in full swing. The actress is going to tie the knot to Mumbai based businessman today. As per media reports, Dia's wedding will be an intimate affair at her Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West, which will be attended by only their family and closest friends. Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari was snapped at the venue today. She arrived in a beautiful bright pink ensemble.

Aditi also shared the first photo from the big day In the picture she can be seen posing with the grooms Vaibhav's shoes. "Always got your back father," she captioned the post with smiles and heart emoticons.

Film director, Kunal Deshmukh was also seen arriving for the wedding.

Earlier in the day, Dia Mirza took to her social media and gave us a glimpse of her beautiful Mehendi. Her Mehendi had intricate floral design detailing. She wrote 'PYAR' alongside the picture.

Earlier, Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan who is related to Vaibhav shared a picture of the pre-wedding party. Sharing the picture on social media account, Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you."

Dia also had her pre-wedding celebrations. A picture of Dia wearing a 'bride-to-sash' is also surfacing the internet.

This would be Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019. Vaibhav Rekhi was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter as well.