Dia Mirza reacts to trolls making fun of her crying at an event: It’s called having a heart

Dia Mirza has been one Bollywood celebrity who is never afraid to raise out her voice on every issue. The actress recently attended the Jaipur Literature Festival as a guest speaker and was seen breaking down on the stage while talking about climate change. Mirza was addressing the audience about climate change when she went teary-eyed and encouraged the listeners to not be afraid of ‘shedding tear’. She also claimed that crying is not a sign of weakness and one should always express what they feel.

Soon after this, her video went viral and many internet users made fun of her. While many called her crying ‘overacting’, others called it a complete ‘drama’. Now, Dia Mirza has also hit back at a few of them on Twitter. Replying to a user who shared the video and wrote, “Diya Mirza Ka Drama”, she said, “Its called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution. #ClimateAction#ClimateEmergency.” Replying to another user, she wrote, “Our tears our own. But our actions can continue to bring more people together and it is such a privilege.”

Our tears our own. But our actions can continue to bring more people together and its such a privilege. https://t.co/rErlMXhIdK — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

Its called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution. 🙏🏻 #ClimateAction #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/akS1qfhZae — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

We must never hide the true extent of our feelings. Ever. https://t.co/ycsxhc2Fnv — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

Dia also thanked a user for supporting her and said, “ I have never been afraid of expressing myself honestly and I hope everyone feels the full extent of what #ClimateChange is doing to people and planet. Solutions exist and we must acknowledge the problem so we can fix it.”

People trolling Dia Mirza need help! Someone getting emotional and talking about saving the world we live in should move u and make u want to do better and not just mock them or call it a publicity stunt! Climate change is real and every little step helps. @deespeak — Scherezade Shroff (@sherryshroff) January 28, 2020

Thank you Chinmay for caring truly with all your heart. I have never been afraid of expressing myself honestly and i hope everyone feels the full extent of what #ClimateChange is doing to people and planet. Solutions exist and we must acknowledge the problem so we can fix it. https://t.co/Xfwg2wM3WW — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

Dia Mirza also shared a few clicks from the event on her social media and posted a long note alongside. She wrote, “”We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." This line is a reminder to us, of our responsibility towards each other and towards the earth. We are all one and there is no planet B, let's remember to do our bit towards #ClimateAction every..Every action counts.”

