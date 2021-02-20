Dia Mirza is back to work, shares stunning selfie in mangalsutra. See photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA Dia Mirza is back to work, shares stunning selfie in mangalsutra

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on February 15 tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. It was an intimate wedding ceremony with just their families and close friends in attendance. The actress is now heading back to work. Dia took to her Instagram stories to share a gorgeous selfie from the Mumbai airport as she made her way to Delhi for work. Although her flashing smile has all our hearts but this time its Dia's minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed attention.

“All set to start a new story. Chalo Dilli!” she captioned the image, along with a heart emoji. Dia also added a sticker that read 'work mode'.

The actress posted an awwdorable photo from her wedding and wrote, "No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” – Buddha #SunsetkeDiVaNe."

Dia Mirza's wedding ceremonies were all dreamy. For the wedding, the actress looked extremely beautiful in a red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. On the other hand, groom Vaibhav donned a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

The ceremony was conducted in the garden of the apartment complex where she has been residing for nearly two decades. Only a select few from the entertainment industry, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani, Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna, were a part of the celebrations. She also actress revealed that they chose to forgo the traditional rituals such as Kanyadaan and Bidaai since 'change begins with choice'.

Dia Mirza had woman priest solemnize the wedding and the couple opted for minimal decor and they went for 'completely sustainable’ one.

Meanwhile, This is Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019.