Dia Mirza's fun celebration at stepdaughter Samaira's birthday with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, his ex-wife Sunaina

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA, SUNAINA_REKHI Dia Mirza's fun celebration at stepdaughter Samaira's birthday with Vaibhav, his ex-wife Sunaina

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is in a blissful phase of her life and spending some beautiful time with her family. Recently, the actress rang in stepdaughter Samaira's fun birthday celebration with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress shares a good bond with Samaira and the duo is often seen spending time with each other. Vaibhav's ex-wife Sunaina took to her Instagram and shared a sweet video of the birthday bash.

Sharing the video Sunaina tagged Dia and Vaibhav in the post.

In the video which is being captured by Dia Samaira can be seen cutting a cake with Vaibhav and Sunaina by her side. The duo is singing a happy birthday song while Dia blows the candles and cut the cake. Dia also dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

The actress recently returned from the Maldives after spending quality time with Vaibhav and Samaira. She took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her beach vacation.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15. Samaira was seen walking the aisle with Dia with 'Daddy's girl' placard. Last week, the actress took to her social media and announced the news of her pregnancy. The actress penned a heartfelt note as she shared a picture with a baby bump. She wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

Recently, Dia gave a befitting reply to a troll who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement. Dia said, "Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding."

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza hits out at troll who questioned her pregnancy timing announcement

"So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.", she added.