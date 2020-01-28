Dia Mirza breaks down remembering basketball star Kobe Bryant at Jaipur Literature Festival 2020

Dia Mirza breaks down at Jaipur Literature Festival

Actress Dia Mirza was left in tears during a panel discussion on climate change at Jaipur Literature Festival on climate change. She continued to talk about the importance of address the problem of climate change and said that we don't need to shout but just do our work. She said "Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance."

When Dia was asked what made her emotional, she said that the news of the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant in a chopper crash disturbed her ."My day started really well yesterday... At around 3, this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player, who I followed for a while." She added, "His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low."

Dia who joined the panel to take part in a discussion about climate change is known to be very vocal about her stand on climate change. She had earlier called for the need to mend our ways in order to help the environment. Recently the actor also took part in a cleanliness drive at a beach in Mahim, Mumbai. She is often seen taking part in initiatives to keep our water bodies clean.