Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress took to her official Instagram and shared the good news with her fans, followers, and well-wishers. The actress penned a heartfelt note as she shared a picture with a baby bump. She wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

In the picture, Dia Mirza can be seen flaunting her baby bump on the beach in front of a beautiful sunset. The actress is currently holidaying in Maldives with her husband Vaibhav and her step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi.

A lot of pictures have been shared by the 'Thappad' actress who called this experience "really special memories."She wrote, "The Indian Ocean and the incredible people at @TravelWithJourneyLabel @jamanafaru_maldives beckoned and here we are, in absolute paradise Enjoying the most INCREDIBLE hospitality Every moment here so far has been pure joy." Alongside other ones, she wrote, "‘Cast Away’ let’s play Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun Photos by Him (Getting better)."

Dia and Vaibhav got married in an intimate ceremony on February 15. Sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Dia wrote on Instagram, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Dia was previously married for 11 years to Sahil Sangha but the two separated in 2019. On the professional front, Dia has been a part of projects like-- Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum and Dus.