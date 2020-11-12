Image Source : TWITTER/@AAPKADHARAM Dharmendra shares throwback picture of Bobby Deol with Mala Sinha on her 84th birthday

Legendary actor Dharmendra Deol extended birthday greetings to veteran actor Mala Sinha as she turned 84 on Wednesday. The Sholay actor took to Twitter to wish his 'Neela Aakash,' co-actor on her birthday. He posted an old monochrome picture of the veteran actor with his son Bobby Deol from the time when he was a toddler. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mala ji. Memories to cherish. Bobby in your arms needs your blessings for his AASHRAM. We love to see you happy and healthy. Miss you," he tweeted along with the picture.

Dharmendra and Mala Sinha have worked together in several films like Aankhen, Lalkar, Anpadh, and Pooja Ke Phool. Check out the picture here-

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 Mala ji . Memories 💕💕💕💕💕💕to cherish. Bobby in your arms , needs your blessings 👋 for his AASHRAM . We love to see you happy and healthy .Miss you. pic.twitter.com/5gfIMpI1yz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 11, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Dharmendra shared a throwback clip from his film and wrote, "Kahan se kiya kiya le aati ho..... tlaash ki teh tak pahunch jaati ho ...Huma .. badi ba mauqa ho jaat ho ..... pyaar duayen aap ko .... dekh kar laga main ...mujhe bhi bura na lagta" The actor is known to share throwback memories on his social media and treating fans with precious moments.

pic.twitter.com/ZHl4NTSa0q. Kahan se kiya kiya le aati ho..... tlaash ki teh tak pahunch jaati ho ...Huma .. badi ba mauqa ho jaat ho ..... pyaar 💕duayen 💕👋 aap ko .... dekh kar laga main ...mujhe bhi bura na lagta . — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 11, 2020

Talking about Bobby Deol, the actor gained attention for his stellar performance in the web series Ashram and is back with season 2 of the same as well. The new season of the web series promises new shocks and dark twists pertaining to the protagonist Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol. "Aashram: Chapter 2 -- The Dark Side" released on November 11 on MXPlayer after the first season impressed viewers and critics alike. The thriller series is about a fraud godman and his nefarious activities.

Produced and directed by Jha, the series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar in pivotal roles.

