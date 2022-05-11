Dharmendra shares priceless pic with Shabana Azmi, says, 'Ishq hai mujhe...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Dharmendra on Wednesday treated his fans and followers with an incredible picture with veteran star Shaban Azmi. By the look of it, the picture seems to be from the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Karan Johar directorial will witness the duo sharing screen space for the first time. Sharing the priceless picture, Dharmendra wrote a heartfelt caption, that read, "Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se…."

Take a look:

In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen looking at Shabana Azmi as they pose together. While Dharmendra looked dapper in blue blazer, Shabana is a sight to behold in a royal blue and pink saree.

Fans reactions

In no time, fans bombarded the post with their epic reactions and showered the duo with love and best wishes. One of the users wrote, "Aur hame ishq hai Aapse... Aur ye ishq... ISHQ E HAQIQI hai..@AzmiShabana ..Aap dono salamat rahe... Yahi duaa hai hamari... Aur yahi ISHQ KA TAQAZA hai.." Another said, "Sir, not only the screen but the viewers also love you."

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar's directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan. In the film, Dharmendra and Jaya are a part of Ranveer's family, while Shabana is a member of Alia's family. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the film. It is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

Dharmendra's upcoming projects

He was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which also starred his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he also has Apne 2 the sequel to his 2007 film Apne, co-starring his sons.

