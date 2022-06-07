Dharmendra refutes rumours of his hospitalisation, says 'Main chup hun, bimaar nahi'| VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra

Highlights Dharmendra has shared a video of himself quashing rumours about his ill health

He also sang one of his popular songs in the video

Dharmendra has been all over the news after reports claimed that he wasn’t keeping well and has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Now, rubbishing media reports about his health, the veteran actor posted a video on his social media asking fans to 'think positive' and not give credence to rumours. In a 42 second-long clip posted on his Twitter account, Dharmendra said he might have been mum on the speculative stories in the media regarding his well-being but he was 'not ill'.

Dharmendra's Video

"Friends, be positive, think positive. Life will be positive. I'm silent, but not ill. Rumours keep cropping up," the 86-year-old said in the clip. Citing the lyrics of the song "Bura Mat Suno" from his 1969 hit film "Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke", the superstar urged his fans to take care. "Love each other, be good to each other. Life will be beautiful," he said in the video. The video ended with Dharmendra giving a flying kiss to his fans. ALSO READ: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol dismiss reports of Dharmendra's deteriorating health

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's sons and actors Sunny and Bobby Deol had dismissed speculative stories about his health condition.

"My dad is absolutely great and in the best of health. He is doing well," Sunny Deol told PTI.

Bobby Deol said their father is currently at their Mumbai home and it was "sad that people spread rumours".

"He (my father) is in Mumbai and he is absolutely fine," Bobby Deol told PTI.

For the unversed, Dharmendra was hospitalised last month for back pain. ALSO READ: KK's death to have CBI enquiry? Here's what we know

Dharmendra's professional front

In his illustrious career, the actor has starred in classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Satyakam” and “Seeta Aur Geeta”. Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.