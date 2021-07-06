Dharmendra expresses his excitement for Karan Johar's new film: 'You will see me again in a romantic role'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra expresses his excitement for K.Jo's new film: 'You will see me again in romantic role'

Veteran actor Dharmendra is all set to return to Bollywood with his new film. Legendary actor on Tuesday afternoon took to Instagram to share information about his comeback role in Karan Johar's new film, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", saying he would be seen once again in a romantic avatar. "Friends, I am delighted to announce my new film, a love story deeply embedded in the roots of family, directed by Karan Johar. I'm extremely excited for this as you will see me again in a romantic role! Can't wait for you all to see me at the movies!" wrote Dharmendra in an Instagram caption.

Take a look:

This film will also mark Karan Johar's return to director's chair after 5 years. The filmmaker had promised his fans an announcement a day before and shared an update about the same today in the morning. Taking to his verified Instagram account, Karan posted a video writing, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!"

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. While Dharmendra and Jaya will be seen as Ranveer's parents, Shabana will take up the role of Alia's mother. The two actors shared more about these characters with a video clip with their voice overs.

Dharmendra was last seen in the Punjabi film "Double Di Trouble" in 2014 and the Hindi film "Tell Me O Khuda" in 2011.