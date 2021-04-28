Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra is 'a loner living with the remembrance of those touching memories'

Bollywood icon Dharmendra tweeted to say he is a loner now, living with his memories. He says he misses the days he used to actively shoot for films. The actor shared his sentiments replying to a post by filmmaker Anil Sharma. In his tweet, Sharma had posted a black and white throwback picture of Dharmendra with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra and the late actors Feroz Khan and Iftekhar, from the time they shot Chopra' 1969 film, "Aadmi Aur Insaan". The snapshot catches the quartet in a happy mood.

Dharmendra tweeted to say he misses those days of "lively laughter". He wrote how he is just a "loner" now, who often remembers those times.

"Kahan gaie woh din .... Anil, I am missing those moments full of lively laughter.........A loner, living with the remembrance of those touching memories....." he wrote.

To this, Sharma replied: "Sir u can never b loner .. whole worlds loves u n with u .. sab aake APNE hain ..corona ka samay hai toh bas mulakatein nahi ho pa rahi hain .. pls stay safe sir @aapkadharam," he wrote.

Apne 2 starring the Deols- Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby was announced last year. Anil Sharma, the director of the film, revealed that they had to postpone the shooting of the film in April owing to the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country. He also stressed that the priority is Dharmendra's health over releasing the film as scheduled. Apne 2 will also star Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol as well.

Amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases veteran actor Dharmendra reminded people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The actor takes to his social media platforms to spread awareness among people. He urged all to take safety precautions and also shared a video of getting his first dose of Covid vaccine. The actor said that he got pumped up while tweeting and decided to get vaccinated.

Dharmendra tweeted, "Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... it’s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take car

