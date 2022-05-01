Dharmendra hospitalised due to back pain; returns home

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dharmendra

Highlights Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai hospital with back pain

He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday

Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Sunday (May 01) after being admitted for the past four days, due to back pain. Taking to his Twitter, the actor updated about his health condition. The 86-year-old star said, "Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and I suffered. A big muscle pull at the back. So I had to visit the hospital. Had great difficulty these past four days. Anyway, I am back with your good wishes and blessings. So, don’t worry. Now I will be very careful."

Earlier PTI reported that the veteran actor is 'completely fine'. "He (Dharmendra) was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now," the source close to the family told PTI. ALSO READ: Dharmendra urges people to stay fit. Watch his unique workout video

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani's "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" in 1960. Some of his best performances include classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Satyakam" and "Seeta Aur Geeta".

Dharmendra's upcoming projects

The veteran actor will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. ALSO READ: ‘Bina pooche koi bhi..’: Dharmendra reacts to Twitter user who shared beedi ad featuring him, Hema Malin

Happy to be back on the sets, Dharmendra recently took to Instagram and posted a video, wherein he can be seen addressing his fans as he sipped on a cup of tea. In the video, he said, "Enjoying my shooting... Having tea... really good to be here.. lots of love..Cheers!". His caption is proof of the fact that he has been thoroughly enjoying the shoot. Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes... Romancing the camera for Rocky are Rani ki prem Kahani."