Dharmendra gets first dose of Covid vaccine, reminds all to wear mask as Maharashtra records new high

Image Source : TWITTER/AAPKADHARAM Dharmendra gets first dose of Covid vaccine

After Maharashtra registered a new high in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, veteran actor Dharmendra reminded people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, He took to Twitter to share a throwback black-and-white photograph, where he can be seen sitting with sliced watermelons and a knife. He urged all to take safety precautions and later shared a video of getting his first dose of Covid vaccine. The actor said that he got pumped up while tweeting and decided to get vaccinated.

Dharmendra tweeted, "Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... it’s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care."

He earlier tweeted, "Mask laga kar baith..... tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga.......lock down ko lock karna hai ..... to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit, nobody is going to buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lockdown, maintain social distance and wear a mask)," Dharmendra captioned his photo.

The actor's tweet came a day after Maharashtra registered 25,833 new Covid cases on Thursday, a new high in the state surpassing the previous single-day peak of 24,886 cases registered on September 11 last year. Among other celebrities who tweeted concern was Ronnie Screwvala.

"Don't let your guard and mask down. Covid cases are rising alarmingly. Be sensitive and sensible! #COVID-19," tweeted Screwvala.

The Covid cases have also witnessed a sudden rise among Bollywood celebrities as well. Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Satish Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli, Rituparna Sengupta and others have tested positive and are currently under quarantine.