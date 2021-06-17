Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra crooning his favourite song is a sight to behold. Can you guess?

Veteran actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media and often gives sneak peek of his personal life by sharing videos and pictures from his daily routine. On Thursday, he treated his fans with a glimpse of his singing skills. Taking to Instagram, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood posted a video clip of him crooning 'Abhi na jao chhod kar'. "My favourite song. Friends, love you for your loving response to my previous post," Dharmendra captioned the clip, in which he is seen sporting a casual look. The original track can also be heard in the background.

The evergreen 'Abhi na jao chhod kar' was sung by Asha Bhosle and Late Mohammed Rafi for the 1961 released movie 'Hum Dono', which starred Dev Anand and Sadhna. Have a look at the video here:

Dharmendra's video has left fans in awe of him. "Love you sir. You brought a smile to my face," a user commented. "Sir, you are the sweetest. Keep smiling like this always," another one commented.

A few days ago, the 85-year-old star shared a video of him exercising in a swimming pool. "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes I have started water aerobics," he had posted.

When news of megastar Dilip Kumar's ill health broke, Dharmendra Deol also urged fans to pray for his health. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 85-year-old star shared a candid throwback picture that captured him sitting with Dilip and his wife Saira Banu. Along with the priceless throwback picture, he wrote, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi, ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka," using folded hands emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Dharmendra was last seen in the 2018 film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2'. He will be next seen in 'Apne 2'.

-With ANI inputs