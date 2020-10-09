Dharma Productions turns 40: Karan Johar pens down heartfelt note for father Yash Johar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Dharma Productions turn 40: Karan Johar pens down heartfelt note for father Yash Johar

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar became emotional as his production house, Dharma Productions, started by his father Yash Johar turned 40. On Friday, he shared a picture with his father and penned down a heartfelt note saying that he misses him and his blessings. The filmmaker wrote that the production house is the result of Yash Johar's "tremendous karma in every sunshine ray" of it.

Karan Johar wrote, "40 years ago on this date you released your first film DOSTANA and thus began a company that was so close to your heart....all your tremendous karma is in every sunshine ray of @dharmamovies ....all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill.... we stand tall because of your teachings and pray everyday that you are proud of all of us Papa! Dharma is a result of so many of us who strive everyday to spread cheer at the movies...we miss you ...but we feel your hand on our head and that gives us the courage to combat and to create ....I love you so much Papa"

Reacting to the post, many industry friens also remembered yash Johar. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor commented, "Yashjiiiii was a legend n ur a worthy son of a worthy father." Designer Manish Malhotra said, "Yashji will always be missed as he was so very wonderful and loving." Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "He was such a nice man always there for everyone." Angad Bedi commented, "Waheguru will always be with him and you Karan." Veteran actress Soni Razdan said, "So cute you look Karan. Your dad was truly a wonderful wonderful man. Can never forget him."

Lately, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions had been in the limelight for their alleged connection to drugs. After Kshitij Ravi Prasad, an ex-Dharma employee's arrest by NCB in drug probe, questions were raised about KJo's viral party video from 2019. Karan Johar then released a statement saying all allegations against him are false. The Dharma Productions owner in his statement also claimed that he neither consumes narcotics nor promotes or encourages consumption of any such substance.

The statement read: "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE."

"All these slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family, and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule. I would like to further state that several media / news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my "aides" / "close aides". I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are "aides" or "close aides". NEITHER I, NOR DHARMA PRODUCTIONS CAN BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT PEOPLE DO IN THEIR PERSONAL LIVES. THESE ALLEGATIONS DO NOT PERTAIN TO DHARMA PRODUCTIONS.

"I wish to further state that Mr. Anubhav Chopra is not an employee at Dharma Productions. He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project.

"Mr. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise.

"However, in the past few days, the media has resorted to distasteful, distorted and false allegations. I hope the members of the media would exercise restraint else I will be left with no option but to legally protect my rights against this baseless attack on me," he concluded.

