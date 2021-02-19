Image Source : TWITTER/DHANUSH Dhanush unveils teaser of Rowdy Baby co-star Prabhu Deva's psycho-mystery thriller 'Bagheera'

Killin soon! ops, Coming Soon! Actor Dhanush on Friday officially released the teaser of Prabhu Deva’s upcoming venture Bagheera. The action-packed teaser video showed Prabhu Deva in a 'never seen before' avatar. The actor-choreographer had earlier collaborated with Dhanush for Maari 2’s hit song 'Rowdy Baby.' Now, Prabhu Deva as Bagheera Muralidharan looks intriguing and deadly as a badass killer.

He can be seen introducing himself as the 'Psycho Raja.' Bagheera will also have actor Amyra Dastur play an important role. Dastur has previously worked with Dhanush in 2015’s romantic comedy Anegan.

Dropping the teaser, Dhanush said that he is very happy for Prabhu Deva and Amyra Dastur. "Very happy to release my dear friends @PDdancing sir and @AmyraDastur93 #BagheeraTeaser," he wrote.

The impressive teaser has Prabhu Deva in several looks, From a bald head man to a lover the ace choreographer will be seen as a psycho killer. The film also has several ladies Amyra Dastur, Ramya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sakshi Agarwal, Sanchita Shetty and Gayathrie Shankar in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The film is bankrolled by Bharathan Pictures and the music is given by Ganesan Sekar.

Earlier, Think Music India had announced that Bagheera trailer will be released by Dhanush.

The Maari star also released the first look of the film which showed Prabhu Deva sporting longer hair than his usual hairstyle. "Extremely Impressive First Look of #Bagheera starring my good friend @PDdancing master. Best wishes to the team.@Adhikravi

@RVBharathan @AmyraDastur93 @AbinandhanR @AntonyLRuben @Ganesansmusic88 @NjSatz @DoneChannel1 @CtcMediaboy," Dhanush wrote.

In the first look, Prabhu Deva appeared bald. He also wore a goggle with three lenses.