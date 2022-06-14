Dhanush's The Gray Man character Avik San described as 'lethal force' in character poster, fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NETFLIX The Gray Man movie will stream on Netflix from July 22

Dhanush is making his international film debut with the high-awaited Russo Brothers directorial The Gray Man. The movie will be released on Netflix on July 22 and some of the character's posters, including that of Dhanush, were shared on social media recently by the makers. In the movie trailer, Dhanush was seen in hand-to-hand combat and now, his character is described as a 'lethal force'. Fans can't wait for the movie to be out so that they can watch their favourite star in a big-budget Hollywood project.

Dhanush's character in The Gray Man revealed

Dhanush's character in The Gray Man is called Avik San. Fans were completely stoked at his brawny look from the movie. Many commented that he will be one of the forces to be reckoned with in the movie.

Fans can't wait for The Gray Man

The Gray Man is Netflix's highly anticipated action film. It is said to cost the streamer the most amount of money for a film till now. Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will be pitted against one another in the movie and Dhanush is said to be playing a key role in it. Reacting to Dhanush's character poster, one of the fans wrote, "Waiting to see the mission of annan @dhanushkraja Verey level look an (sic)." Another one expressed their excitement writing, "The ONLY reason I will see the film #TheGrayMan (sic)."

What Russo Brothers said about Dhanush?

The Gray Man directors Russo Brothers have been singing high praise of Dhanush. Joe Russo said he and his directing partner-brother Anthony Russo were big fans of Dhanush, who plays "one of the top assassins of the world" in their upcoming Netflix film, a role they specifically wrote for the Indian actor.