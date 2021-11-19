Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's fans celebrate Dhamaka's release as they dedicate festival of Kartik Purnima to star

The country celebrates Kartik Purnima today (November 19), the end of an auspicious month of romance, love, in many ways. Also the month where devotees perform various rituals in honor of Lord Vishnu, Vrinda and Radha in various parts of India. But this festival has just taken on a completely new meaning for Kartik Aaryan's fans. Several fans dedicated the day to the actor, taking fandom to a whole new level. Interestingly, Kartik Aryan's thriller film, Dhamaka has released today. There could be not better day for the fans to express their love. They have been sharing videos, performing rituals and even fasting on the occasion for him.

A fan boy of Kartik has kept a fast for the actor today while many other girls prepared some sweet delicacies for their favourite actor.

Fans have shown their love on social media with a huge number of videos and messages for their favourite actor. Tweeted a fan along with a video, “Hey, Kartik Aaryan, I painted these cute bottles for you which lights up just like you light up our world कार्तिक पूर्णिमा.” Shared another die-hard fan, “We don’t need a day to celebrate you Kartyik Aaryan but on this beautiful day of Kartik Purnima, celebrating it with this sweet sweet brownie. Hope I could share it with you.”

Fans also took to their social media platforms to delve into what they love about Kartik Aaryan. Shared a fan who is a football enthusiast, “Football copy: Kartik Aaryan you are my idol and when I got to know that you love football as much as I do, my happiness was roof high! Happy कार्तिक पूर्णिमा ”

Here’s a peek at some of the trending #KartikPurnima videos :

Also read: Dhamaka Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan surprises, shocks & enthralls in riveting & watchable thriller

Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni, the film marks Kartik's foray into the world of intense and gritty storytelling. He essays the role of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who spirals into the dark abyss of uncertainty, deceit and mind games after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city. He initially dismisses the call, considering it a prank, but soon realises the gravity of the situation when the terrorist blows up a bridge.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.