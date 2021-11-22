Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAARYAN,TWITTER/ADITYASONIIII 'Dhamaka boy' Kartik Aaryan shares quirky post on 31st birthday, asks fans to wish him '2-2 baar'

Kartik Aaryan is these days basking in the success of his recently-released Netflix-thriller 'Dhamaka.' The actor who made his debut in the industry with Pyaar Ka Punchnama has made his mark in the industry and is celebrating his 31st birthday today. He is quite active on social media and keepson treating fans with his latest pictures and videos from various outtings. Yet again, on his special day, Kartik shared a quirky post for his fans and well-wishers and asked them to wish him twice. The actor even shared his photo in which he could be seen wearing a neon green hoody. The caption showed his excitement for his birthday as he wrote alongside, "Phir se birthday aaya Phir se khushiyan laaya Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe !!"

Krystle D'Souza commented on Kartik's post, "happy birthdayyyyyyy." Singer Jonita Gandhi wished him and wrote, "Happy bday!!!! Ek baar to yahaan ho gaya..." Milap Zaveri also commented, "Happy birthday buddy."

Have a look at Kartik's post here:

Meanwhile, celebs have been pouring in wishes for the budding star. Ekta Kapoor while sharing a picture with the birthday boy wrote, "Aaaj is dhamakedar actor ka bday hAi! Who just had adhamaka release on @netflix_in ! Haapiie bday rockstaaaaaaaaa ab bahut dhamake baaaki haiiiiii."

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Kartik alongside the wish that read, "Happy birthday Kartik! Wishing you love and light always."

Image Source : INSTA Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for Kartik Aaryan

Not just the celebs but also Kartik's die-hard fans filled Twitter with birthday wishes and made hashtag #HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan one of the top trends on Twitter.

Kartik's film 'Dhamaka' has released on Friday on Netflix. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. Directed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kartik has a lot of films in his kitty which includes titles like,'Shehzada', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and 'Freddy'.