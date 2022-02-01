Devoleena Bhattacharjee says surgery post Bigg Boss 15 injury completely shattered her confidence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a tumultuous journey in Bigg Boss 15. She entered the recently concluded season of the show in its 8th week along with her fellow season 13 contestant Rashami Desai as a wild card. From day one she made headlines for her fiery arguments with Abhijit Bichukale and Shamita Shetty. Devoleena also participated in the tasks with full spirit. In one of the tasks, the actress fell on the ground, injuring her leg. Post her eviction, she had to under surgery immediately. As she returned home, Devoleena took to social media to share how the incident shattered her confidence.

She posted a video with clips of her from the hospital and wrote, "My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery (sic)."

Continuing further, she added, "Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so i immediately went through the surgery. In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in god was my strength. And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges. I LOVE YOU ALL (sic)."

Thanking her friends and family for their support, she added, "Thank You Maa for your blessings & prayers. Thank You Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me. Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers. And atlast but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me,not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very Very soon. And yes no matter what “Dil hai Chota sa,Choti si Asha”. Ganpati Bappa Morya (sic)."

Devoleena became popular after essaying the role of Gopi Bahu in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'.