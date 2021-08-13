Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone wraps up filming for Shakun Batra's untitled next, drops BTS pictures with Siddhant, Ananya

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Friday dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi from the sets of their upcoming film with Shakun Batra. The shoot for the film has now wrapped up. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared the post. The string of photos began with the actress and Siddhant cuddling up Ananya in bed while posing for the camera. The rest of the images included candid shots of the trio between scenes, a lipstick mark on tissue paper, and a clapboard from the sets.

A few members of the cast wearing masks and concentrating on the scenes were also featured in the post. In the caption, Deepika summed up her experience of working with Ananya and Siddhant in just a few words, she wrote, "Love, friendship and memories for a lifetime." This was enough to make Ananya well up, who commented, "Rula diya (made me cry), I love you guys," on the post.

Ananya also shared Deepika's post on her Instagram Stories and called the team 'my people'. She also shared a picture of clapboard with the words "it's a wrap" written on it. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress shared the picture with the caption, "Grateful to each and every one of you ilysm (I love you so much) My favourite experience ever."

In another post, Ananya added some memorable pictures with her co-stars and wrote, "blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear... the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family... A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore."

"I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft - grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people. Every moment that was felt was felt together. An unforgettable journey with the best co passengers ever!!!!!!!" Ananya added.

Siddhant, on the other hand, shared a picture with director Shakun Batra in which they were holding up the clapboard. He tagged the filmmaker along with a heart emoji. The untitled movie, which boasts of an ensemble cast, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films as the audience would be able to enjoy the performances of a never-before-seen trio on-screen.

Shakun Batra's directorial venture was announced in December 2019 and it went on floors in 2020. The film which is yet to be titled is co-produced by ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

