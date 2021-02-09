Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA.PADUKONE.FANPAGE Deepika Padukone: Would like to see a world where no life is lost due to mental illness

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been very vocal about her story of fighting depression. The actress has inspired many people by opening about her struggle and how she managed to improve her mental health. Back in 2015, she took the masses by surprise by admitting to have been suffering from clinical depression at the pinnacle of her career. Recently in an Instagram post, the actress said that she would like to see a world where no life is lost due to mental illness.

Deepika posted a picture of her organization, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, on Instagram on Monday.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Mental health is a cause that is extremely personal and dear to me. Over the last 5 years, donors, partners, government authorities and our incredible team have all played a crucial role in LiveLoveLaugh's journey, but the greatest impact has been from those who have had a lived experience with mental illness, and their caregivers."

Deepika added: "I would like to see a world where no life is lost due to mental illness, and LiveLoveLaugh is committed to delivering on that aspiration."

Earlier during Live, Love, Laugh - a lecture series with Deepika, she said, "I think the conversation has opened up (on mental health). I don't think there's as much stigma as there used to be four years ago. But we certainly have a long way to go in terms of creating more awareness. I think that's where we need to keep the conversation alive."

She once also addressed the issue of the misconception that only successful people suffer from depression, TLLLF founder Deepika Padukone said, "When we were talking about more celebrities coming out and speaking and when we were talking about stigma, there is a lot of miscommunication that depression happens to people who are successful."

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid celebrities of Bollywood. She started her career with Om Shanti Om in 2007. In 2015, she has set up a foundation to create awareness on mental health named The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness about stress, anxiety and depression.

On the film's front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 where husband Ranveer Singh plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Also, the actress has a pan-India film opposite South superstar Prabhas, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.