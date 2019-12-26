Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey begin Ab Ladna Hai campaign as part of Chhapaak campaign

Depicting the hardships which an acid-attack survivor goes through, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are all set with their upcoming film Chhapaak which is slated to release on January 10. As a part of the promotional campaign, the makers kick-started a new campaign ‘Ab Ladna Hai.’ In a new video that has been shared by the actress, the lead stars are seen sharing inspiring one-liners to encourage people to fight out any situation they are in. The video's description read. “Ab Ladna Hai is a poetic expression of the core emotions that we preserve in our hearts. This poem, written by Gulzar Saab is a beacon to drive a much-needed change in society. Because a beginning is the foundation of transformation. Let’s turn. Let’s awaken. Let’s begin. Kyunki #AbLadnaHai.”

The video begins with a splash of acid on the camera later which Deepika says, "Ab ladna hai." It further shows the efforts of various people to fight the social evils like filling up the pots to curb eve-teasing. The video was shared by Deepika on Instagram with a caption that read, "Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai... Badalna hai... #AbLadnaHai #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020 (sic)."

Deepika in the film will be seen playing the role of Malti and will depict the story of real-life survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Talking about the film, she said, "It's not often when you come across a story where you have to sit through an entire narration. Usually you have to sit through entire process and then decide whether you want to do a film or not. It's not often when you come across a story where you know instantly in the first few minutes of meeting a director that it is. We have made the film with a lot of love, lot of passion, lot of enthusiasm and with a lot of responsibility."

The film which is extensively shot in Delhi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will see a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Watch the trailer here:

