Deepika Padukone to be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4? The actress answers

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she stepped into the filmy career 13 years back opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Having worked in a lot of films, the lady knows what's best for her-- be it the choice of films or her words during her public appearance. She recently gave an exceptional performance as an acid attack survivor in her last film Chhapaak and has a lot of projects coming up on her way. But do you know, there were reports that the actress would be sharing the screen space with none other than our Greek God aka Hrithik Roshan in his popular superhero series Krrish 4. Look what Deepika has to say about the same.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Deepika was asked if she is working opposite the star in his superhero flick. Replying to the same, she told the portal, "That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him."

A few months back, the two stars swayed everyone with their adorable gesture at a birthday party where Hrithik was seen feeding a piece of cake to the actress who could not stop herself from being lost in his beautiful green eyes. The video from the party went crazily viral and the fans demanded the two of them to work together in a project. Have a look:

Interestingly, Deepika was crowned Sexiest Asian Female of the decade in an online poll released in London while Hrithik was announced the Sexiest Asian Man in the world for 2019. How good the two of them would look together!

Coming back to Deepika, she was even asked about her Hollywood projects and why she has not taken any new project after xXx: The Return of Xander Cage that was released in the year 2017. Talking about the same, she said, "I don’t look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. For me, it’s always been content. I did Xander Cage because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it’s about the character and role, and of course, the film. It’s not like I’m actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek."

Deepika in Xander Cage

Talking about her upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Next in line, she has a remake of Hollywood film, The Intern (2015), and another untitled Shakun Batra film.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries