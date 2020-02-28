Deepika Padukone to be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4? The actress answers

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she stepped into the filmy career 13 years back opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Having worked in a lot of films, the lady knows what's best for her-- be it the choice of films or her words during her public appearance. She recently gave an exceptional performance as an acid attack survivor in her last film Chhapaak and has a lot of projects coming up on her way. But do you know, there were reports that the actress would be sharing the screen space with none other than our Greek God aka Hrithik Roshan in his popular superhero series Krrish 4. Look what Deepika has to say about the same.
In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Deepika was asked if she is working opposite the star in his superhero flick. Replying to the same, she told the portal, "That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him."
View this post on Instagram
. मैं और मेरी तन्हाई अक्सर यह बातें करती हैं. की आज यह Abs होते तो कैसा होता।. . अगर यह होते तो ऐसा होता, अगर यह होते तो वैसा होता ।. जबकि मुझे ख़बर है की ABS नही हैं... कहीं नहीं हैं।. . लेकिन यह पागल दिल है की कह रहा हैं की वो हैं .. मोटे पेट के नीचे कहीं हैं...। . मैं और मेरी तन्हाई अक्सर यह बातें करती हैं ! . . Thanks dabs for this amazing shot ! #missingthedays @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar
View this post on Instagram
Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020
A few months back, the two stars swayed everyone with their adorable gesture at a birthday party where Hrithik was seen feeding a piece of cake to the actress who could not stop herself from being lost in his beautiful green eyes. The video from the party went crazily viral and the fans demanded the two of them to work together in a project. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @hrithikrules_official with @get_repost ・・・ Deepika's wish comes true, Hrithik treats her to death by chocolate at @rohiniyer’s house! Death by chocolate from Korner House OR chocolate by the sexiest man of the decade Hrithik Roshan! We are sure, Deepika has a new favorite! #hrithikroshan #hrithik #deepikapadukone
Interestingly, Deepika was crowned Sexiest Asian Female of the decade in an online poll released in London while Hrithik was announced the Sexiest Asian Man in the world for 2019. How good the two of them would look together!
Coming back to Deepika, she was even asked about her Hollywood projects and why she has not taken any new project after xXx: The Return of Xander Cage that was released in the year 2017. Talking about the same, she said, "I don’t look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. For me, it’s always been content. I did Xander Cage because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it’s about the character and role, and of course, the film. It’s not like I’m actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek."
Talking about her upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Next in line, she has a remake of Hollywood film, The Intern (2015), and another untitled Shakun Batra film.
View this post on Instagram
To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83 @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @_kaproductions @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @83thefilm
