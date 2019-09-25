Deepika Padukone stuns at Paris Fashion Week 2019 in her strapless dress

Deepika Padukone, ever since she left for France to attend the Paris Fashion Week 2019 has left her fans wondering as to how she will impress them now. Well, she looked totally stunner in the pictures she shared on her social media handle from the event. Deepika yet again made a fashion statement by wearing a chic dark brown dress with an overcoat. Her look was completed all thanks to her headgear, the purse, layering of the golden chains and that perfect sassy look on her face.

The Paris Fashion Week which happens to be the biggest fashion show of the year took place on 24th September where designers presented their collection for spring/summer 2020. Meanwhile, have a look at Deepika’s picture which she posted on Instagram here.

On the professional front, the year 2020 will be special for Deepika as her upcoming films 83 and Chhapaak will release in which she will be playing the role of Laxmi Agarwal and Romi Dev respectively. These are real-life characters with the heavy background behind them, making it a year of promising portrayals by the actress. She was recently spotted at the IIFA 2019 where she chose to wear a beautiful purple flooring gown that captured attention.

