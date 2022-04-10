'My first and last attempt...' Deepika Padukone shares first ever poem she wrote at 12

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was only 12-year-old when she tried her hand at writing poetry for the first time. On Sunday, the 'Piku' star took a stroll down memory lane and shared the poem 'I Am', which she wrote when she was in 7th standard. The poem read, "I am a child with love and care. I wonder how far the stars reach. I hear the rush of the waves. I see the deep blue sea. I want to be a loving child of God. I am a child with love and care. I pretend to be a blooming flower."

"I feel the soothing hands of God. I touch the mountains way so far. I worry if I am liked by all. I cry for the ones who need God's tender touch. I am a child with love and care. I understand that life must end. I say you must work hard. I dream what I ought to dream. I try to do my very best. I hope I deserve the very best. I am a child with love and care. (sic)." ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's weekend drive with kids Suhana, AbRam is all about fun and smiles!

She captioned the post as "My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry!" She added, "This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled 'I Am'. We were given the first 2 words that you see...and the rest is history!".

Soon after Deepika Padukone shared the post, her fans bombarded the comment section. "you're the best," a netizen commented. "how beautifully curated," another one wrote. Urfi Javed's bold avatar in dress made of safety pins leaves netizens ROFL-ing: ‘Aisa chubega na…’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars John Abraham. Previously, Deepika was seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan' which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

(With ANI inputs)