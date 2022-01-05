Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming video ft. Ranveer, Ranbir, Sanjay Leela Bhansali on her birthday | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone shares adorable video ft. Ranveer, Ranbir, Sanjay Leela Bhansali on her birthday

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 36th birthday today (January 05). The actress is loved by the audience from all around for her ethereal beauty and incredible acting skills. As the world celebrated her today, she made sure to treat her fans and followers too. The actress took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video, making her fans nostalgic and leaving them with a strong message. Deepika took a stroll down memory lane through the video clip. It consisted of small clips from award shows, BTS moments from Deepika's films like Piku, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She also included moments with her co-actors Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid. And doors will open where you never knew they would…"

Take a look:

It left a lot of fans emotional as they dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, Deepika had shared the posters of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan dedicating to her fans. "On this special day, a little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!"

Directed by Shakun Batra, the much-awaited film looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path. The newly released posters include captivating individual character posters for the lead cast, a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika who will play the role of Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain and an ensemble poster with the leads.

Alongside Deepika and Siddhant, the film also features Ananya Panday as Tia and Dhairya Karwa as Karan in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.