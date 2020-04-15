Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's throwback photo from her childhood is the cutest thing on the internet today

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone surprised her fans on Wednesday when she shared a throwback photo from her childhood days on Instagram. In the photo, little DP is seen dancing on stage which appears to be a function and enjoying herself. Deepika captioned the post saying, "Started young". It is quite visible from the photo that the actress loves to be in the limelight since childhood.

Every now and then, Deepika keeps treating fans with her childhood photos. A few days ago, the actress shared her adorable picture as she was seen indulging in a good meal, laughter and fun conversations. Taking to Instagram, she shared her cuteness overloaded picture where she was flaunting her million-dollar smile as she sat on the floor along with her cousins, Divya Narayan and Aditya Narayan, as they enjoyed the meal.

In the photo, a young Deepika can be seen sitting on the floor while being clad in a off-white frock.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singha re enjoying their time together during the quarantine period. While the Chhapaak actress is busy making delicious dishes for Ranveer, the Bajirao is spending his time sleeping 12=13 hours a day.

Earlier, Deepika took part in a Hangout interview with journalist Rajeev Masand during the nationwide lockdown. Asked about her daily routine with Ranveer, she said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Shalini Pandey. Deepika, on the other hand, will star in a new project soon co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in a film with Rishi Kapoor.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage