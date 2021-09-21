Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone’s regular day is all about 'burning calories' with PV Sindhu on badminton court

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone keeps dropping interesting posts and pictures on Instagram, leaving her fans mesmerized. The actress, who is the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, spent her Tuesday afternoon playing the game with Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as they burned some calories, together. Deepika shared photos from the session and wrote, "Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!"

In the first photo, Deepika Padukone and Sindhu can be seen laughing with all their hearts while other snaps and videos show them sweating it out during the badminton match.

See Deepika's post here:

Recently, Deepika took to her social media and gave fans a look at her natural blush and glowing skin after sweating it out in the badminton court. "The post (badminton) glow," she captioned the photo. Reacting to Deepika's pic, PV Sindhu teased her about shedding calories, "After how many calories," Sindhu wrote.

Sharing a wounded emoticon, Deepika replied, "Forget the calories! My body is soo sore! @pvsindhu1."

Earlier, Deepika and Sindhu met each other for a dinner in Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted a selfie from their dinner night at Worli restaurant. Donning the brightest smiles, the stars made their best glamorous appearances for the night. Ranveer captioned the image as: "Smashing time!"

Deepika has been busy with her upcoming projects. She has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika recently signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

