Deepika Padukone's happy Sunday picture speaks volume of her flawless beauty. Seen yet?

Deepika Padukone's happy Sunday picture storms the internet

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who has made her mark in Bollywood with her acting skill she showcased in several critically acclaimed and blockbuster movies, is a stunner. She is a talented, strong woman and for many, an idol. The Piku actress is also known for her fitness and her gorgeous skin and, her latest picture is proof. Today, Deepika Padukone shared a happy Sunday picture on Instagram and, fans can't stop lauding her flawless beauty.

In the latest picture, Deepika Padukone looks no less than an angel in all white attire. Take a look:

The 34-year-old actress stresses on eating the right food to keep the skin healthy. Deepika Padukone loves to keep her skin hydrated by using moisturizers and drinking lots and lots of water. Even for her cleansing routine, she uses a hydrating cream. Her skincare routine involves cleansing, toning and moisturizing. The actress makes sure to remove her makeup before hitting the bed.

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

