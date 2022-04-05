Deepika Padukone’s BTS video from ‘TIME 100 Impact Awards’ reveals why she switched careers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAAPADUK0NE Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who was recently bestowed upon the prestigious TIME100 Impact Award, has recently shared an inspiring BTS video from the coveted award ceremony on her social media that showcases all the fun and proud moments of her celebration.

Taking to her social media, the female superstar shared the interesting BTS video in which she had mentioned, “I was all of 16 when I decided to switch careers from being a competitive badminton player to becoming an actor. Little did I imagine that 20 years hence, I will be standing here and receiving the TIME 100 Impact Award”.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Deepika Padukone has delivered some of the finest performances in Indian cinema, many of which have received critical acclaim and been among the industry’s highest-grossing films of all time. After reigning as Indian cinema’s numero uno for over a decade and continuing, Deepika used her position as an icon to destigmatize mental health struggles and raise awareness on the subject.

Interestingly, this makes Deepika Padukone the first Indian personality to be honoured twice by Time Magazine.

A couple of years ago in 2018, the superstar was amongst TIME's 100 most influential people in the world. With this, she became the only Indian actress to feature on the list alongside names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.