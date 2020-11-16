Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone reacts to memes calling her and Ranveer Singh 'gajar ka halwa' and 'motichoor ladoo'

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of the tinsel town. Every now and then their fans give them names and show their love for them on social media. However, their recent picture caught the attention of the people on the internet that reacted in a jocular way to the Diwali look of Bollywood couple, and the actress has taken it sportingly. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the actress posted a meme comparing her and Ranveer Singh's Diwali look to 'gajar ka halwa' and 'motichoor ladoo' respectively.

The collage has two photos. One of these features gajar ka halwa and motichoor ladoo. In the other, Deepika poses in a red sari while Ranveer is seen in an orange kurta. "Sure.. Why not!?" Deepika wrote alongside the photos and tagged Ranveer. Hours before, the actress shared another meme comparing her look to kaju katli. She posted it on Instagram and asked her fans to "check it out".

Have a look at her post here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

The couple wishedd their fans on Diwali and wrote, "दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं. Happy Diwali." While Ranveer wrote, "आप सब को दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं Happy Diwali! Love & Light to all!"

A few days back the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and shared beautiful pictures on Instagram. Deepika wrote, "Two peas in a pod...Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me..." While Ranveer captioned, "Souls eternally intertwined Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone."

The husband-wife duo will be seen in "83", which is expected to release soon after being delayed due to the pandemic.

-With IANS inputs