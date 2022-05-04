Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Sidharth-Kiara Advani, celebs join Salman Khan for Eid celebrations | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Pics from Salman Khan's Eid celebrations 2022

Deepika Padukone made heads turn as she arrived with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan hosted Eid bash on Tuesday night. The actress joined the who's who of the industry including Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sohail Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Shehnaaz Gill among others.

Both Deepika and Ranveer Singh flashed huge smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Deepika looked stunning in a black velvet suit. She completed the look with black heels and statement earrings. She kept her make-up minimal. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opted for a bright casual satin shirt and paired it with blue pants.

Amid breakup rumours Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also attended the Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the Khan's. They both were seen greeting each other.

Kiara looked every inch beautiful in a white indo-western three-piece co-ord set. She styled her hair in soft waves. She completed the look with a white choker. Meanwhile, Sidharth looked dapper as he donned a stylish black kurta with white patterns on it.

Apart from them, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also made heads turn in their stylish best.

Actress Kangana Ranaut and Tabu were also looking breathtakingly beautiful as they arrived for the bash.

Ekta Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi also graced the star-studded celebrations.

