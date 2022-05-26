Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's PDA is too cute to miss as actress makes him sit on her lap | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's PDA is once again winning the Internet. Deepika posted a video of them having a gala time during the actor's Cannes visit. In the video, she is seen in her dressing room with her team and of course Ranveer. She recalls how the actress was promised a present at the beginning but was given a toy bird instead. As soon as it was revealed that she has got chocolates as a present, Deepika couldn't help but cheer joyfully. She calls it the best gif of the decade.

Before the video ends, the actress is seen gushing over her actor husband Ranveer who paid a visit to France to meet her during Cannes Film Festival. Deepika holds his hand and makes him sit on her lap. She also calls him 'my trophy'. Ranveer too reacts to it lovingly saying 'Today, I'm her present.' Watch Deepika and Ranveer's romantic video here:

In the video, she is seen wearing a stunning Louis Vuitton green jumpsuit with white polka dots all over it. She accessorized her look with silver jewellery such as a chain, hoop earrings, and a bracelet. Deepika's makeup was flawless, and her brown lip colour complemented her look even more. Her hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail. she had also shared candid from the photoshoot.

Deepika was at Cannes 2022 serving as a jury member. Earlier, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way. "I feel we have a long way to go as a country. I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that has been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.

Meanwhile, on the film's front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.