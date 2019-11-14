Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Anniversary Special: 5 times when DeepVeer's PDA made us fall in love in them

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Anniversary Special: 5 times when DeepVeer's PDA made us fall in love in them

On Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary, catch a glimpse of their adorable PDA moments.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2019 9:50 IST
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Anniversary Special: 5 times when DeepVeer's PDA made us fall in love

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Anniversary Special: 5 times when DeepVeer's PDA made us fall in love in them

One of the adorable Bollywood couple-- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14. The two of them got married in a private ceremony in 2018 which happened in Italy’s Lake Como district. The two just got clicked during the shoot of ‘Goliyon Ke Rasleela: Ram Leela’ after which their #UBERLOVE has been only growing. The two of them have never shied away from expressing what they feel for each other. Not only this, their PDA has been giving their fans relationship goals. On their special day, let's take a glance at some of their love-filled moments in the public space.

1. When Ranveer Singh went like, 'Patli kamar pe teri mera dil fisal gaya' after looking at Deepika Padukone’s waist .

Related Stories

2. Their wink-exchange moment left everyone awwing during IIFA 2016.

View this post on Instagram

No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

3. Ranveer Singh: “Original तो … मेरे पास है! ;)”

4. DeepVeer's strong meme game

View this post on Instagram

that’s us...🤷🏽‍♀️ @ranveersingh

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

View this post on Instagram

Also us!🤦🏽‍♀️😅🤪 @ranveersingh

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

5. Their comments on each other's pictures

India Tv - Their comments on each other's pictures

Their comments on each other's pictures

India Tv - Their comments on each other's pictures

Their comments on each other's pictures

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's look in black pathani suit leaked