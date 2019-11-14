Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Anniversary Special: 5 times when DeepVeer's PDA made us fall in love in them

One of the adorable Bollywood couple-- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14. The two of them got married in a private ceremony in 2018 which happened in Italy’s Lake Como district. The two just got clicked during the shoot of ‘Goliyon Ke Rasleela: Ram Leela’ after which their #UBERLOVE has been only growing. The two of them have never shied away from expressing what they feel for each other. Not only this, their PDA has been giving their fans relationship goals. On their special day, let's take a glance at some of their love-filled moments in the public space.

1. When Ranveer Singh went like, 'Patli kamar pe teri mera dil fisal gaya' after looking at Deepika Padukone’s waist .

2. Their wink-exchange moment left everyone awwing during IIFA 2016.

3. Ranveer Singh: “Original तो … मेरे पास है! ;)”

4. DeepVeer's strong meme game

5. Their comments on each other's pictures

