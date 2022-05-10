Deepika Padukone on jury duty! Actress jets off to French Riviera for 75th Cannes Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone on jury duty! The actress who recently made headlines as the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury was seen leaving Mumbai last night and heading to the French Riviera. Deepika looked absolutely stunning as she jetted off to Cannes where she will commence her jury duties. Deepika, who represents India at one of the world’s most prestigious film gatherings and one of the most widely publicized cultural events in the world, has a busy two weeks ahead from the 16th to the 28th May. She will be there throughout the festival.

For her airport look, the actress chose a comfortable outfit. She wore a comfortable co-ord set and tied her neatly in a low ponytail. Flashing a big smile, she waved at the paparazzi and posed for the cameras too. Take a look:

Anupam Kher who crossed paths with the actress at Dubai airport also posted some photos with her. "Happy to meet talented Ms. @deepikapadukone at Dubai airport! She being a alumni of @actorprepares her success graph makes me doubly happy and proud! Jai Ho!" he wrote on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone, who was chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes, is part of an eight member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway as they together review the best global films that look to push the creative envelope, enhance the development of cinema and promote the development of the global film industry.

On the film's front, Deepika who was last seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan' which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa is looking forward to sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in 'Pathaan'. The film, is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Apart from this, she also has Project K. Joining her in the most ambitious project directed by 'Mahanati' fame Nag Aswin are Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. The film is currently in production and is billed to be a sci-fi thriller.