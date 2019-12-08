Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's new short hairdo makes husband Ranveer Singh go 'Maar daal do mujhe'

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday treated her fans with a picture of her new hairdo. It seems she has chopped off her hair.

"Tadaaaaa!!," Deepika captioned the image.

Her picture has garnered a lot of comments from social media users and her friends from the film industry, leaving them in awe of her look.

Deepika's husband Ranveer has the best reaction to Deepika's look.

"Maar daal do mujhe," he commented on the image.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt is also in love of Deepika's short hair. She called her "beauty". Filmmaker Farah Khan complimented Deepika, saying "so nice".

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone shared a super adorable throwback picture from her childhood days and it is sure to make you go awww! In the photo, Deepika is seen posing for the picture with her childhood BFF.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Kabir Khan's 83.